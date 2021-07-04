All-American Freshman Jacob Berry reuniting with Jay Johnson at LSU

Sports

by: , Jared Joseph

Posted: / Updated:

Arizona’s Jacob Berry (15) rounds third on his way to score a run off a hit by Branden Boissiere against Vanderbilt in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

TUSCON, Az. (BRPROUD.com) – Jacob Berry finished his first season at Arizona as a First-Team Freshman All-American, First Team All-American and Pac-12 All-Conference member. Berry also lead the conference with 70 RBI, was third in home runs with 17 bombs and his .352 batting average was seventh in the Pac-12.

On June 29th, Berry entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, despite his award-filled freshman campaign. Speculation quickly grew if the Wildcat would become a Tiger and reunite with Jay Johnson at LSU.

Saturday night, Berry confirmed the public’s suspicions and announced he will don the purple and gold next season.

Berry played first and third base for Arizona this past season, and his arrival at LSU could bolster a Tigers infield, which may already be losing a key piece from 2021.

Infielder Zach Arnold entered the transfer portal a day after Berry, on June 30th, but the Temecula, California, native has yet to announce a decision on a new school.

