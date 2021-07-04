All-American Freshman Jacob Berry reuniting with Jay Johnson at LSU

Arizona’s Jacob Berry (15) rounds third on his way to score a run off a hit by Branden Boissiere against Vanderbilt in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

TUSCON, Az. (BRPROUD.com) – Jacob Berry finished his first season at Arizona as a First-Team Freshman All-American, First Team All-American and Pac-12 All-Conference member. Berry also lead the conference with 70 RBI, was third in home runs with 17 bombs and his .352 batting average was seventh in the Pac-12.

On June 29th, Berry entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, despite his award-filled freshman campaign. Speculation quickly grew if the Wildcat would become a Tiger and reunite with Jay Johnson at LSU.

Saturday night, Berry confirmed the public’s suspicions and announced he will don the purple and gold next season.

Due to recent changes, I am excited to play for Coach Johnson and I’m following him to the SEC… I am thankful for the good ppl and teammates at UA…wishing y’all the best! I’m also excited for the opportunity to wear the iconic purple/gold for LSU!#Geauxtigers pic.twitter.com/Vs0ovm4MqF — Jacob Berry (@berry_jacob_24) July 4, 2021

Berry played first and third base for Arizona this past season, and his arrival at LSU could bolster a Tigers infield, which may already be losing a key piece from 2021.

Infielder Zach Arnold entered the transfer portal a day after Berry, on June 30th, but the Temecula, California, native has yet to announce a decision on a new school.