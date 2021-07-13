Aldrich Selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 20th Round of 2021 MLB Draft

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University left-handed pitcher Jack Aldrich was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 20th round (589th overall pick) of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.



Aldrich becomes the 129th player selected in the MLB Draft in program history. Prior to Aldrich’s selection, teammates Collin Burns, Braden Olthoff, Donovan Benoit and Keagan Gillies were selected by the Baltimore Orioles (sixth round, 167th pick), the Los Angeles Angels (ninth round, 261st pick), the Cincinnati Reds (10th round, 300th pick) and the Baltimore Orioles (15th round, 437th), respectively.



In 2021, Aldrich posted a 5-3 record en route to earning All-AAC Second Team honors. The Oak Park, California, native led the team in innings pitched (82.2), strikeouts (96) and appearances (14). His 3.70 earned run average was tops among Green Wave starters.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}