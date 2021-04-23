Aldrich Leads Tulane to Eighth Straight Win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tulane University baseball team (19-13; 8-1 AAC) captured its eighth straight win behind another masterful performance by left-handed starter Jack Aldrich, as he led the Green Wave to a 4-2 victory in game two of the doubleheader with the University of Memphis (12-23; 2-11) Friday evening at FedEx Park.

Aldrich worked 7.0 innings allowed just two hits and one earned run. He also struck out a career-high 10 batters and walked only two to move to 4-1 on the year.

With the win, Tulane moved 8-1 in league play for the first time in program history. The win also gave the Green Wave their fifth straight win over the Tigers this season.

The doubleheader sweep over the Tigers marked Tulane’s third of the year. In addition, the eight-game winning streak is the second longest in the Travis Jewett era.

Offensively for the Green Wave, freshman Bennett Lee and sophomore Collin Burns continued their strong performances at the plate, as they both extended their respective hitting streaks to 12 and 15 games.

Tulane also received two-hit nights from juniors Luis Aviles and Haydan Hastings, who got the start at catcher, so Lee could serve as the designated hitter.

Tulane got the scoring started in the top half of the first inning, as Lee drove in Jacob LaPrairie from second base to give the Green Wave the early 1-0 lead. Memphis fought back in the bottom half of the frame, as preseason all-conference honoree Hunter Goodman laced a home run over the left field wall to even the score at one apiece.

Tulane’s next three runs all came in the form of solo home runs. Burns blasted his second home run of the doubleheader in the fifth. Aviles and Hastings would then follow Burns’ lead with solo shots in the sixth inning, giving the Green Wave the lead for good.

Memphis threatened in the ninth, as it plated one run and brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but freshman Zach DeVito came in to slam the door and pick up his fifth save on the year.

UP NEXT

Tulane continues its series with Memphis on Saturday with the first pitch set for 4 p.m. inside FedEx Park. The game will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans can also tune into WRBH 88.3 FM.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}