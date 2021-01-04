Alabama’s Devonta Smith talks Heisman ceremony, CFP National Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Al. – Alabama Wide Receiver and Heisman hopeful, Devonta Smith, took to the podium Monday for the Playoff Semifinal Champion Virtual News Conference.

The Amite native is one of four finalists hoping to become the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner during tomorrow night’s virtual ceremony.

Smith has put together a special senior season at Alabama, recording over 100 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He lead the NCAA in 2 of those 3 categories at the end of the 2020 regular season.

He also finished the regular season with a rushing touchdown and two special teams scores.

In the Rose Bowl Saturday against Notre Dame Smith’ showed the nation why he should be the favorite to win the award with a 7 catch, 130 yard, and 3 touchdown performance.

“I guess you could say that, just showing that it really just — the person that goes out and just puts in the work, they’re going to get the things that they deserve. So if you work for things you’re going to get the things that you deserve,” says Smith.

When asked about what it would mean to win the award Smith said, “Right now I’m not really worried about the Heisman Trophy. I’m just trying to come in with the team this weekend, just look forward to getting on to the game plan for Ohio State.”

If Smith is named the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, it will be the first time since 1991 that a Wide Receiver has won the award.

The virtual Heisman Trophy Ceremony will take place Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on ESPN.