Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle warms up for CFP title game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Alabama star receiver Jaylen Waddle was warming up before the College Football Playoff national championship game against No. 3 Ohio State and could to try to play.

The junior speedster has not played since breaking is ankle against Tennessee on Oct. 24.

He returned to practice last week.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told ESPN before the game that if Waddle played it would be on a limited basis.

Playing in five games, Waddle had 25 catches for 557 yards (22.28 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.