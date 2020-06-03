Adrian Wojnarowski breaks down NBA return

{Courtesy: ESPN}
Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN Senior NBA Insider, talks about the NBA’s plan to resume play ahead of the league board of governors vote tomorrow.
The Associated Press reported this morning that the NBA will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season.
13 teams from the Western Conference and 9 teams from the Eastern Conference, this format would include the New Orleans Pelicans.
The teams would play eight games to determine playoff seeding starting July 31 at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.
Playoffs would start in August, and the NBA Finals will likely stretch into October.