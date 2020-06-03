Adrian Wojnarowski breaks down NBA return

On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was asked by Daniel Roberts in an interview with Yahoo Finance, about the possibility of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem this season.

Drew Brees said, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, or our country. Let me just tell you what I see, or what I feel, when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II. One in the Army and one in the Marine Corp, both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. In many cases it bring me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter those throughout the civil rights movements of the sixties. Everyone and all that has been endured by so many people up to this point. Is everything right with our country right now? No, it's not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respecting to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution."