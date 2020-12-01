Adams on trade from OKC: it isn’t like I died

Pelicans center Steven Adams met with New Orleans media Tuesday and expressed optimism that he was joining a franchise with plenty of upside.
“You have great talent, and a new coach (Stan Van Gundy),” said Adams.
Adams was acquired as part of the Jrue Holiday trade. Last season, in Oklahoma City, Adams averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game in 63 games.
Adams signed a two year contract extension with New Orleans, keeping him here for three more seasons. He said his trade from Oklahoma City was “just part of the business.”
Adams will celebrate his 28th birthday in July.