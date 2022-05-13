BATON ROUGE – Guard Adam Miller announced on social media Friday that he is withdrawing from the transfer portal and will return to LSU for his redshirt sophomore season in 2022-23.

Miller, 6-2, missed the entire 2021-22 season after coming to LSU following an ACL injury in mid-October. After a season of rehab, he has been medically cleared for all basketball activities in preparation for workouts.

The native of Peoria, Illinois played at Illinois as a freshman in the 2020-21 season, starting 29 of 31 games. He averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 34 percent from three-point range. The Illini won the Big Ten tournament title and made it to the 2021 NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

Miller was the No. 5 scorer among Big 10 freshman and led all league freshmen with 52 three-pointers.

Miller was also a member of the Gold Medal Winning Team for USA in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup.

In high school, Miller was a four-star recruit earning the 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball Award, averaging 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists for Morgan Park High School. He led his team to a 22-9 record and the IHSA Class 3A sectional final before the remainder of the state tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

Miller becomes the third player off the 2021-22 LSU roster to return as part of Coach Matt McMahon’s 2022-23 LSU roster with Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams.

The Tigers have also signed transfers Kendal Coleman from Northwestern State; Justice Hill, Trae Hannibal and KJ Williams from Murray State; Cam Hayes of North Carolina State; and Derek Fountain of Mississippi State.

Prep signees include Tyrell Ward (DeMatha Catholic), Jalen Reed (Southern California Academy) and Corneilous Williams (Combine Academy).

(Release via LSU Athletics)