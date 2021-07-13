Acadiana native and former Cajuns DB Deuce Wallace shares his 1st NFL experience as a Saint

(KLFY) — Acadiana native and former Ragin Cajun Don “Deuce” Wallace recently finished his first NFL rookie minicamp.

The former STM Cougar, and Cajun legacy is now excited for his first experience in an NFL training camp.

The Saints report back to camp on July 27, along with 28 other teams (excludes Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers), 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA.

Deuce had the opportunity to participate in the Cajun’s most recent pro day, and the Saints tapped him on the shoulder, so to speak.

He is ready to make the most of his opportunity, and has signed a 3-year contract, and expects to be on the 53 man roster, or hang around on the practice squad.

As defensive back, Deuce will have the chance to see the quarterback battle from a unique position. He believes Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill both have an opportunity to help the team.

” Who’s better? They are both phenomenal talents. I’m almost as excited to see their battle as I am about my opportunity, myself. The first thing I noticed is that we have two guys who are really passionate about what they do. That is cool to see, I always look at football as a child’s game and too see two men who value what they can get out of football, is good. They still give their all.”

The Saints first preseason game is August 14 vs. the Ravens.