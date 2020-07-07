Aaron Nola clears virus protocol, arrives to Phillies camp

Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola adjusts his mask during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies ace Aaron Nola reported to camp on Monday after waiting a few extra days because he was in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Phillies have had seven players and five staff members test positive for the virus.

None has been identified. Nola threw a bullpen session upon arriving and would likely start Philadelphia’s season opener later this month if he’s ready.

Nola finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2018 when he was 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA. He was 12-7 with a 3.87 ERA last year.