AAC to play 8 conference games, up to 12 total

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The American Athletic Conference says it will keep its eight-game conference football schedule in place and allow its 11 schools to play up to four nonconference games.

The AAC also announced it could move the date of its football championship game, scheduled for Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the top-seeded team, back to Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 if needed, due to COVID-19 disruptions.

The conference championship game could also be moved to accommodate Navy’s annual game with Army, scheduled for Dec. 12. The conference said it hoped to make a determination on the date of the championship game no earlier than Nov. 1.

The AAC has lost at least eight games against Power Five conference opponents that have altered schedules to play all or mostly within their league. More cancellations could come. The conference is allowing its members to find replacement games if possible. Conference play begins Sept. 19 as previously planned.

Tulane Football opened its fall practices earlier today.

When asked about the schedule, Tulane Athletics says that they are still trying to play a full 12-game schedule.