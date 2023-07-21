NEW ORLEANS – The American Athletic Conference has announced the men’s basketball league schedule pairings for the 2023-24 season.

The conference slate will feature an 18-game format in the 2023-24 season.



Each team will play five of its 13 conference opponents twice and the other eight opponents once – one at home and one on the road.



Tulane will face new conference foes Charlotte and Rice only once this season at home inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The Wave will also host Temple and Wichita State at home in their only meetings this season.



The Green Wave will take to the road for its lone matchups against East Carolina, South Florida, Tulsa, and new AAC member UTSA this year.



The five opponents Tulane will see twice in the 2023-24 campaign will be new league members UAB, Florida Atlantic, and North Texas along with familiar foes Memphis and SMU. The Wave will host each of those five teams for a home game in Uptown and pay a visit to each team.



The complete 2023-24 men’s basketball composite schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date. The 2024 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 13-17.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}