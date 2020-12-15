A win for openers: Van Gundy’s Pelicans beat Miami, 114-92

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

New Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy is off to a quick start , albeit preseason.

The Pelicans defeated the Heat in Miami Monday night, 114-92. It was the Pels’ first game under their new head coach.

Zion Williamson had 26 points, including making 10 of 11 free throw attempts. Williamson grabbed 11 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 points. He also had 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. Ingram says he wants to be more of a playmaker for his teammates this season.

The Pelicans close out their two game preseason with a home game against the Bucks Friday night. New Orleans opens the regular season against the Toronto Raptors in Tampa, Florida December 23rd.