ABC made it official Tuesday.

LSU’s season opener at the Superdome against Florida State will kickoff at 6;30 pm Sunday September 4th.

The game will mark the debut of new LSU head coach Brian Kelly. The kickoff game is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

ABC announced LSU vs Florida State as one of six matchups confirmed by the network.

Saturday September 3rd:

2:30 pm Georgia vs Oregon at Atlanta

6:30 pm Notre Dame at Ohio State

Sunday September 4th:

6:30 pm LSU vs Florida State

Saturday September 24th:

Wisconsin at Ohio State Time TBA

Saturday October 8th:

Texas vs Oklahoma Time TBA

Friday November 25th:

6:30 pm Florida at Florida State

In 2024, Southeastern Conference football will move to ABC and WGNO. Stay tuned for further details.