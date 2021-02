CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 10: Steven Adams #12 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks to pass under pressure from (L-R) Patrick Williams #9, Coby White #0 and Daniel Gafford #12 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Bulls shot the lights out, and the Pelicans had no answer.

Zach Lavine scored 44 points, and the Bulls made 25 three pointers on the way to a 129-116 win Wednesday night at Chicago.

The Pelicans win streak was snapped at four on the second night of a back to back.

Zion Williamson scored 29 points. Lonzo Ball had 21, 19 in the first half.

First round pick Kyra Lewis scored 14 points off the Pelicans bench.