A look at a few of the top Week 4 FNF matchups

NEW ORLEANS, La. – At the Dog Yard Friday Night, Lutcher hosts defending Class 3A champion, St. James.

Last year, the Wildcats won 34-13.

Head coach Robert Valdez says his team must ready, every week.

“You are the highlighted circled game on everyone’s calendar. You are the hunted now,” says St. James Head Football Coach Robert Valdez.

Last year, on a Saturday Mandeville 41, Ponchatoula 40.

The game was pushed back one day because of lightning and then a loss of power in the stadium.

This year, Mandeville hopes lightning doesn’t strike too quickly with Jacoby Matthews under center for the Green Wave.

“They have one of the best athletes in the country catching snaps for them. They also have a phenomenal big powerful running back. So, it is scary to watch them on the field. But, if you can get them on the ground before they get going, you have an advantage there,” says Mandeville Head Football Coach Hutch Gonzales.

At Hoss Memtsas Friday night, unbeaten St. Charles Catholic and De La Salle meet.

The Comets, with their outstanding defense have to tackle Cavs running back Montrell Johnson.

“You can’t get them on the ground. It might take my cheerleaders and Starsteppers to tackle these guys,” says St. Charles Catholic Head Football Coach Frank Monica.

The Starsteppers are the St Charles Catholic dance team.

Last year, St Charles Catholic won in triple overtime.