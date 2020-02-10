A go: Zion says he will play Tuesday night vs Portland

Pelicans forward Zion Wiliamson, who missed Saturday night’s win at Indiana with an ankle sprain said he will play Tuesday night against the Portland Trailblazers at the Smoothie King Center.

Head coach Alvin Gentry said Williamson practiced full Monday. Forward Brandon Ingram, who also sprained an ankle against the Bulls, did not practice Monday as is questionable for Tuesday night's game.

Williamson spoke with reporters after practice.

The Pelicans, 22-31, have won two in a row and five of their last seven.

New Orleans won at Indiana Saturday night, despite Williamson and Ingram both missing the game.

Ingram said he plans to play before he's scheduled to play as a reserve for the Western Conference in Sunday night's All-Star game in Chicago.

Portland guard Damian Lillard is averaging 41.5 points per game over his last ten games.

He scored 51 vs Utah on February 1st. He scored 50 vs Indiana January 26th, and Lillard scored 61 in a game against Golden State January 20th.

The Trailblazers, 25-29 won all three games.