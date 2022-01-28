GONZALES, La. — P.J. Burkhalter has played both center and guard for an offensive line that has helped Nicholls State university’s football program lead the Southland Conference in rushing the last 4 years.

Now, the three-time FCS First-Team All American and three-time Southland Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year is training around the clock to bring that same production to the NFL.

“I just want to be successful, man. I’m scared of failure. I want to win no matter what it is in life. If I’m playing basketball. If I’m playing checkers or I’m playing chess, I want to win. It’s about competing. Not only competing but trying to be the best version of myself,” says NFL prospect P.J. Burkhalter.

At 6’3, 330 pounds, P.J. is working towards that best version daily at D1 Training Ascension in Gonzales, La.

“He’s a Camaro, we just put spinners on him. He already came with the total package. It’s just making sure that we revisit some things that he may have de-trained out of and or things that we can tweak here and there to make him even more of a complete player,” says D1 Training Head Strength & Conditioning Coach and Director of Pro and Elite Sports Performance Christian Van Buren.”

Christian Van Buren is well versed in the NFL draft cycle, having gone through it himself in 2018 after his time at Northwestern State.

He and P.J.’s objective is to show NFL scouts that P.J. can look the part of a physically imposing NFL offensive lineman.

“They know who he is, they know what he’s done, they have the film that they need on him and what he’s accomplished at Nicholls. But, just that one measurement of not looking the part trumps him a little bit but that’s a fixable thing. Especially in the next 6 weeks prepping for this draft cycle,” says Founder & Wealth Manager of Clever Sports Group Quintarius Queen.

Richie Mills: “To hear something around the neighborhood of, you don’t look the part. How much does that drive you?”

“Every day. All-day I’m thinking about that. When I wake up I’m thinking about it. When I look at myself in the mirror I’m thinking about it. When I’m working here I’m thinking about it. That really hit home when some people told me that but all I can do is work,” says Burkhalter.

Hard-working and humble are two of many ways to describe this All-American Colonel hoping to live out his life-long dream of playing in the NFL.

