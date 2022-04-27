Robert Valdez, one of the most successful football coaches in south Louisiana, has resigned as the head coach of the St James Wildcats.

Valdez confirmed his resignation to WGNO Sports Wednesday. But, he would not reveal his future plans. Valdez said he officially gave his two weeks notice, last Thursday.

Reports say Valdez will join Hue Jackson’s staff at Grambling State University. If true, Valdez could be a recruiting force in south Louisiana.

Valdez coached West St John to a Superdome finals appearance in 2011. In 2019, he led St James to an unbeaten season and the class 3A championship.