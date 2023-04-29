NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints selected defensive back Jordan Howden in the fifth round (No. 146 overall) on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 2022 All-Big Ten honorable mention and Academic All-Big Ten safety started 49 of 58 games he played in, registering 240 tackles (168 solo), including 5.5 for a loss.

Howden defended 20 passes for the Golden Gophers and recorded four interceptions.

Previous picks include:

Round 1, Pick 29 – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 40 – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

Round 3, Pick 71 – Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Round 4, Pick 115 – Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

Round 5, Pick 127 – Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

UP NEXT FOR THE SAINTS

New Orleans has several more picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory selection)

Rounds 4-7 kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday.