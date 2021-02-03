8 Purple Knights sign NLI Wednesday at St. Augustine

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday, 8 St. Augustine Purple Knights signed their National Letters of Intent to play college football next season.

Congratulations to our 8️⃣ Purple Knights who signed their national letters of intent to further their education and athletic prowess at their respective universities. We are proud of each and everyone of them!

PurpleHistoryMonth #Day3 #StAug #PurpleKnights #2600 pic.twitter.com/07KAqHHMRy — St Augustine NOLA (@StAugnola) February 3, 2021

St. Augustine Head Football Coach Nick Foster talks about the departure of his first senior class with WGNO’s Ed Daniels Wednesday afternoon:

Purple Knights’ pass rusher Byron Turner signed with Florida State University.

Turner says that he is excited about his opportunity to play for the Seminoles and to continue the tradition of St. Aug alumni representing New Orleans on the biggest football stages.