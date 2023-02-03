FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (BRPROUD) – The No. 8 ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas, 197.475-197.250, Friday night in Fayetteville.

Haleigh Bryant finished with a 39.575 for the meet, good enough to earn her once again the All-Around title for the night. Bryant has earned the title in all five meets so far this season.

LSU started out on bars, scoring 49.300. Elena Arenas and Alyona Shchennikova earned a 9.875 as the Tigers and Razorbacks were tied heading into the second rotation.

On vault, the Tigers were able to rally after a slow start on bars and earn a 49.500. Chase Brock scored a 9.900 and both KJ Johnson and Bryant put up back-to-back 9.950s as LSU headed into the beam.

LSU earned a 49.150 on the beam in the third rotation. Aleah Finnegan put up a 9.925 and 9.900 as the Tigers headed into the fourth rotation on the floor.

Sierra Ballard led off the floor rotation with a 9.825 as LSU scored a 49.300. Finnegan added a 9.900 and both Bryant and Johnson put up a 9.875, but it was not enough as the Razorbacks won the meet.

The Tigers will be back home next week as they host Georgia on Friday, February 3, at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

(Release via LSU Athletics)