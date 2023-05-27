CLEARWATER, Fla. (WGNO) — The Tulane Green Wave avenged an earlier 11-8 loss to No. 2-seed Houston on Saturday by defeating the Cougars later in the evening by the same score.

The win propels the 7th-seeded Wave (18-40) into the American Athletic Conference Championship game against No. 1 seed East Carolina (45-16) in Clearwater, Fla., at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“When you have a tremendous performance from guys like Teo Banks, Brennan Lambert, Gavin Schulz, the list goes on and on,” said Wave head coach Jay Uhlman after the game. “It was a total team effort to get through this and get into championship Sunday which was the mission from the start obviously.”