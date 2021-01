NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 09: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints listed 6 players on their Wednesday injury report days ahead of their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring), Running Back Latavius Murray (quad), and Quarterback Taysom Hill (knee) did not practice today.

Defensive End Trey Hendrickson (neck), Tight End Jared Cook (back), and Tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) were limited in practice.