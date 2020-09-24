6 LSU opens title defense vs Mike Leach, Mississippi State

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, New Mississippi State NCAA college football head coach Mike Leach speaks at a news conference in Starkville, Miss., after being officially introduced as the head coach. Mississippi State’s Mike Leach and Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin brought big names and offensive pedigrees to the Magnolia State. But they drew huge challenges for their debuts, with the Bulldogs visiting defending national champion and No. 6 LSU and the Rebels hosting No. 5 Florida. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

No. 6 LSU opens its national title defense against Mississippi State and new Bulldogs coach Mike Leach.

The Tigers seek to justify the top 10 ranking they received despite seeing 14 players taken in the 2020 NFL draft.

The game marks the debut Myles Brennan as LSU starting QB following the departure to the NFL of 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Mississippi State aims to launch the Leach era with a statement victory in Tiger Stadium. The Bulldogs have won just twice in Baton Rouge since 1991.

The last victory came in 2014 with Dak Prescott at quarterback.

(Article via The Associated Press)