NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 20: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the Smoothie King Center on April 20, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Brooklyn Nets, playing without injured stars Kevin Durant and James Harden, defeated the Pelicans 134-129 Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Zion Williamson had 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists for New Orleans.

New Orleans, losers of three straight games, led 59-57 at the half.

Kyrie Irving scored 32 points for Brooklyn. Joe Harris had 24.

Pelicans at Orlando Thursday night.