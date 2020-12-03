32 players nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 24: Ryan Ramczyk #71 of the New Orleans Saints runs onto the field during prior to a a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The 32 players nominated for the seventh annual ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer ART ROONEY, SR.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – WARRICK DUNN, Pro Football Hall of Famer CURTIS MARTINKARL MECKLENBURG and LEONARD WHEELER – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 18.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

2020 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES

TEAMPLAYER TEAMPLAYER
Arizona CardinalsS Budda Baker Las Vegas RaidersQB Derek Carr
Atlanta FalconsC Alex Mack Los Angeles ChargersDE Joey Bosa
Baltimore RavensDE Calais Campbell Los Angeles RamsS John Johnson
Buffalo BillsCB Tre’Davious White Miami DolphinsLB Kyle Van Noy
Carolina PanthersQB Teddy Bridgewater Minnesota VikingsTE Kyle Rudolph
Chicago BearsLB Khalil Mack New England PatriotsWR Matthew Slater
Cincinnati BengalsLB Josh Bynes New Orleans SaintsT Ryan Ramczyk
Cleveland BrownsRB Nick Chubb New York GiantsDB Logan Ryan
Dallas CowboysRB Ezekiel Elliott New York JetsDL Folorunso Fatukasi
Denver BroncosCB Bryce Callahan Philadelphia EaglesC Jason Kelce
Detroit LionsC Frank Ragnow Pittsburgh SteelersDT Cameron Heyward
Green Bay PackersQB Aaron Rodgers San Francisco 49ersFB Kyle Juszczyk
Houston TexansDT Brandon Dunn Seattle SeahawksLB K.J. Wright
Indianapolis ColtsDE Justin Houston Tampa Bay BuccaneersLB Lavonte David
Jacksonville JaguarsDE/LB Josh Allen Tennessee TitansQB Ryan Tannehill
Kansas City ChiefsQB Patrick Mahomes Washington Football TeamWR Terry McLaurin

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

​PAST RECIPIENTS OF THE ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
YEARPLAYERTEAM
2019RB Adrian PetersonWashington Football Team
2018QB Drew BreesNew Orleans Saints
2017LB Luke KuechlyCarolina Panthers
2016RB Frank GoreIndianapolis Colts
2015CB Charles WoodsonOakland Raiders
2014WR Larry FitzgeraldArizona Cardinals

 ​{Courtesy: Press Release from the NFL}

