JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 12: Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints lines up during the game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Three New Orleans Saints players have been ruled OUT for Thursday nights game against the Dallas Cowboys.

They are Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), and Kaden Elliss (hamstring).

Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk and Alvin Kamara are all listed as questionable.

Full #Saints Wednesday injury report: pic.twitter.com/D1UnJgmV56 — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) December 1, 2021

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) look to snap a four game skid Thursday Night when the host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at 7:20 p.m.