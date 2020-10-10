3 Saints listed as OUT for Monday Night Football vs Chargers

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Metairie, La – The New Orleans Saints released an updated injury report on Saturday with 3 players listed as OUT, several questionable for Week 5 vs Chargers.

Justin Hardee (hamstring), Deonte Harris (hamstring), and Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) are listed at OUT.

Andrus Peat (ankle), Jared Cook (groin), Marcus Davenport (toe), Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Michael Thomas (ankle), and Sheldon Rankins (thumb) are questionable.

The Saints will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m.