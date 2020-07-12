3-run 6th propels Gauthier Amedee past Retif Oil and into the Legion Baseball State Final

LUTCHER, La. – Sunday’s second Legion Baseball State Semi-Final game featured Gauthier Amedee (Riverside) and Retif Oil (Jesuit).

It was a tight game in the early innings.

In the top of the first, Will Helmers crushed a 405 ft. solo home-run over the center-field wall to give Retif a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, Gauthier Amedee’s Blaise Foote knocks a 2-out RBI single to tie the game up, 1-1

The game would remain tied through 5 innings.

In the bottom of the 6th, Gauthier Amedee would put up 3 runs to separate from Retif Oil.

That would be enough to win the ball game and take them to the State Tournament Final against the Bill Hood Titans at 6:30 p.m.



We’ll have those highlights on WGNO News at 10 p.m.