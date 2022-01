JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Three New Orleans Saints have been ruled out against the Falcons for the Week 18 regular season finale Sunday.

They are: Terron Armstead, Bradley Roby and P.J. Williams.

#Saints Final Injury Report for Falcons game: https://t.co/fgMzeBi6EG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2022

Mark Ingram, Marcus Davenport and Ryan Ramczyk, are questionable.

The Saints need to beat the Falcons and have the 49ers lose to the Rams in order to clinch the No. 7 seed in the NFC and make a fifth straight playoff appearance.