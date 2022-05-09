RIVER RIDGE, La. (WGNO) — It will be an LHSAA Division I Semifinals doubleheader Thursday at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

At 2 p.m., Brother Martin takes on John Curtis and in the nightcap starting at 7 p.m., last year’s state champions, the Jesuit Bluejays, play No. 1-seeded Catholic of Baton Rouge.

In 2021, the semifinals and finals were played in Sulphur.

“Last year you could not find a better high school game than us and Jesuit, 4-3 in nine innings,” said Curtis Patriots head coach Jeff Curtis. “There were a lot of people who said, ‘Man, I wish I could see that. This affords them that. For some it might be a 30-minute trip; for others, it might be a 1-hour, 1-hour 15-minute trip.”

