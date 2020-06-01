2D Sports hosts youth and high school baseball tournaments in Lafayette

With Louisiana in phase one of reopening, non contact sports like baseball are cautiously starting to get back into the swing of things in parts of the state.

2D Sports hosting its first high school tournaments in Broussard, featuring teams from across the country and local teams.

Click on the video above for highlights of the New Orleans Nationals taking on the LA Knights out of Denham Springs.

During the tournaments, several safety precautions were being followed by teams and those in attendance.

According to 2D Sports chief operations officer Ross Blankenship, fans were not allowed in the bleachers. Instead, were asked to practice social distancing, bringing their own seats. Coaches also had to wipe down dugouts before and after entry.

Todd Biever, coach of the New Orleans Nationals, said athletes were happy to have an opportunity to play.

“We have freshman and sophomores coming out here to play 18u. Umpires and fans have been great. Everyone has been social distancing,” says Biever. “It means a lot to get some experience.”