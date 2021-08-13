28 LSU student-athletes receive degrees at summer commencement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after intercepting a pass thrown by Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Twenty-eight former and current LSU student-athletes received their degrees Friday during summer commencement ceremonies on campus.

Among the graduates is former Tiger All-America linebacker and Butkus Award winner Devin White, who helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in February. White, Tampa Bay’s first-round draft choice in 2019, continued his studies at LSU after embarking upon his NFL career and earned his degree in sport administration.

Louisiana is my home and LSU has my heart.



Forever LSU | @DevinWhite__40 pic.twitter.com/Kfy5sd8jOQ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 13, 2021

Five current members of the LSU football team graduated on Friday, including defensive lineman Neil Farrell, safety Todd Harris, wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, safety Cameron Lewis and defensive lineman Glen Logan.

Also among Friday’s graduates were gymnast Kennedi Edney, the 2019 NCAA Vault National Champion; softball All-American Amanda Sanchez, a member this summer of Mexico’s Olympic team; Claire Coppola, a three-time beach volleyball All-American; women’s track and field All-America sprinters Jada Martin and Symone Mason; and men’s track & field All-America sprinter Dylan Peebles.

The complete list of LSU’s 2021 Summer graduates follows:

SPORT DEGREE PROGRAM

Baseball

Aaron George Master’s – Liberal Arts

Trent Vietmeier Interdisciplinary Studies

Women’s Basketball

Jalaysha Thomas Interdisciplinary Studies

Football

Neil Farrell Interdisciplinary Studies

Todd Harris Sport Administration

Jontre Kirklin Sport Administration

Cameron Lewis Sport Administration

Glen Logan Interdisciplinary Studies

Devin White Sport Administration

Gymnastics

Kennedi Edney Master’s – Leadership & Human Resources Development

Soccer

Hannah Cuneo Kinesiology

Wasila Diwura-Soale Interdisciplinary Studies

Softball

Taryn Antoine Kinesiology

Amanda Sanchez Master’s – Sport Management

Shelby Wickersham Psychology

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Brian McGroarty Interdisciplinary Studies

Trent Schachter Sport Administration

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Eleanor Baldwin Sport Administration

Men’s Tennis

Malik Bhatnagar General Business

Men’s Track & Field

Eric Coston Interdisciplinary Studies

Dylan Peebles Interdisciplinary Studies

Women’s Track & Field

Jada Martin Master’s – Liberal Arts

Symone Mason Sport Administration

Alicia Stamey Kinesiology

Beach Volleyball

Claire Coppola Master’s, Leadership & Human Resources Development

Hunter Domanski Chemistry

Volleyball

Darian Goins Communication Sciences & Disorders

Sydney Mukes Master’s – Leadership & Human Resources Development

{Courtesy: release from LSU Athletics}