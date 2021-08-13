28 LSU student-athletes receive degrees at summer commencement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after intercepting a pass thrown by Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Twenty-eight former and current LSU student-athletes received their degrees Friday during summer commencement ceremonies on campus.

Among the graduates is former Tiger All-America linebacker and Butkus Award winner Devin White, who helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in February. White, Tampa Bay’s first-round draft choice in 2019, continued his studies at LSU after embarking upon his NFL career and earned his degree in sport administration.

Five current members of the LSU football team graduated on Friday, including defensive lineman Neil Farrell, safety Todd Harris, wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, safety Cameron Lewis and defensive lineman Glen Logan.

Also among Friday’s graduates were gymnast Kennedi Edney, the 2019 NCAA Vault National Champion; softball All-American Amanda Sanchez, a member this summer of Mexico’s Olympic team; Claire Coppola, a three-time beach volleyball All-American; women’s track and field All-America sprinters Jada Martin and Symone Mason; and men’s track & field All-America sprinter Dylan Peebles.

The complete list of LSU’s 2021 Summer graduates follows:

SPORT                              DEGREE PROGRAM

Baseball

Aaron George                  Master’s – Liberal Arts

Trent Vietmeier               Interdisciplinary Studies

Women’s Basketball

Jalaysha Thomas             Interdisciplinary Studies

Football

Neil Farrell                       Interdisciplinary Studies

Todd Harris                      Sport Administration

Jontre Kirklin                   Sport Administration

Cameron Lewis               Sport Administration

Glen Logan                      Interdisciplinary Studies

Devin White                    Sport Administration

Gymnastics

Kennedi Edney                Master’s – Leadership & Human Resources Development

Soccer

Hannah Cuneo                Kinesiology       

Wasila Diwura-Soale      Interdisciplinary Studies

Softball

Taryn Antoine                 Kinesiology

Amanda Sanchez             Master’s – Sport Management

Shelby Wickersham        Psychology

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Brian McGroarty             Interdisciplinary Studies

Trent Schachter               Sport Administration

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Eleanor Baldwin              Sport Administration

Men’s Tennis

Malik Bhatnagar             General Business

Men’s Track & Field

Eric Coston                      Interdisciplinary Studies

Dylan Peebles                  Interdisciplinary Studies

Women’s Track & Field

Jada Martin                     Master’s – Liberal Arts

Symone Mason               Sport Administration

Alicia Stamey                   Kinesiology

Beach Volleyball

Claire Coppola                 Master’s, Leadership & Human Resources Development

Hunter Domanski            Chemistry

Volleyball

Darian Goins                    Communication Sciences & Disorders

Sydney Mukes                 Master’s – Leadership & Human Resources Development

{Courtesy: release from LSU Athletics}

