28 LSU student-athletes receive degrees at summer commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. – Twenty-eight former and current LSU student-athletes received their degrees Friday during summer commencement ceremonies on campus.
Among the graduates is former Tiger All-America linebacker and Butkus Award winner Devin White, who helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in February. White, Tampa Bay’s first-round draft choice in 2019, continued his studies at LSU after embarking upon his NFL career and earned his degree in sport administration.
Five current members of the LSU football team graduated on Friday, including defensive lineman Neil Farrell, safety Todd Harris, wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, safety Cameron Lewis and defensive lineman Glen Logan.
Also among Friday’s graduates were gymnast Kennedi Edney, the 2019 NCAA Vault National Champion; softball All-American Amanda Sanchez, a member this summer of Mexico’s Olympic team; Claire Coppola, a three-time beach volleyball All-American; women’s track and field All-America sprinters Jada Martin and Symone Mason; and men’s track & field All-America sprinter Dylan Peebles.
The complete list of LSU’s 2021 Summer graduates follows:
SPORT DEGREE PROGRAM
Baseball
Aaron George Master’s – Liberal Arts
Trent Vietmeier Interdisciplinary Studies
Women’s Basketball
Jalaysha Thomas Interdisciplinary Studies
Football
Neil Farrell Interdisciplinary Studies
Todd Harris Sport Administration
Jontre Kirklin Sport Administration
Cameron Lewis Sport Administration
Glen Logan Interdisciplinary Studies
Devin White Sport Administration
Gymnastics
Kennedi Edney Master’s – Leadership & Human Resources Development
Soccer
Hannah Cuneo Kinesiology
Wasila Diwura-Soale Interdisciplinary Studies
Softball
Taryn Antoine Kinesiology
Amanda Sanchez Master’s – Sport Management
Shelby Wickersham Psychology
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Brian McGroarty Interdisciplinary Studies
Trent Schachter Sport Administration
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Eleanor Baldwin Sport Administration
Men’s Tennis
Malik Bhatnagar General Business
Men’s Track & Field
Eric Coston Interdisciplinary Studies
Dylan Peebles Interdisciplinary Studies
Women’s Track & Field
Jada Martin Master’s – Liberal Arts
Symone Mason Sport Administration
Alicia Stamey Kinesiology
Beach Volleyball
Claire Coppola Master’s, Leadership & Human Resources Development
Hunter Domanski Chemistry
Volleyball
Darian Goins Communication Sciences & Disorders
Sydney Mukes Master’s – Leadership & Human Resources Development
{Courtesy: release from LSU Athletics}