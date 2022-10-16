NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Football, fresh off a 45-31 road victory at USF Saturday, found itself ranked 25th in the both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Poll polls Sunday afternoon.

The Green Wave (6-1 overall, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) is in the national rankings for the first time since its 12-0 campaign of 1998, which saw the program finish at seventh in both polls.

Tulane nearly dented the rankings on October 13, 2019 following another 5-1 start. On the heels of a 49-7 win over UConn, the Green Wave checked in one spot adrift in the Week 8 AP Poll with 55 points and two back in the USA Today Coaches Poll at 76 points.

Tulane is back in action Saturday against Memphis (4-3, 2-2) for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick in a game that will be carried on ESPN2.

Saturday’s radio call along the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will conclude roughly 45 minutes following the conclusion of the game. 104.1 The Spot will carry this broadcast. It can also be accessed via the Tulane Athletics and Varsity Network apps (both platforms are free). On satellite radio, the game can be heard on Sirius XM Channel 381 and 971.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}