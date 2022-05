HOOVER, Ala. — The SEC released the bracket for the 2022 conference tournament field Sunday afternoon, with the 4th seeded LSU Tigers opening postseason play Wednesday night against the winner of Tuesday’s Auburn and Kentucky game.

The full bracket is available below:

2022 SEC Tournament

Tuesday-Sunday, May 24-29

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

Tuesday, May 24

Game 1 (9:30 a.m.) – #6 Georgia vs. #11 Alabama [SEC Network]

Game 2 (TBD) – #7 Florida vs. #10 South Carolina [SEC Network]

Game 3 (4:30 p.m.) – #8 Vanderbilt vs. #9 Ole Miss [SEC Network]

Game 4 (TBD) – #5 Auburn vs. #12 Kentucky [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 25

Game 5 (9:30 a.m.) – #3 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 (TBD) – #2 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 (4:30 p.m.) – #1 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 (TBD) – #4 LSU vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 26

Game 9 (9:30 a.m.) – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 (TBD) – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 (4:30 p.m.) – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 (TBD) – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 27

Game 13 (3:00 p.m.) – Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 (TBD) – Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 28

Game 15 (Noon) – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 ( TBD) – Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 29

Game 17 (2 p.m.) – Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]

All Times Central

The second game of each session will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

{Courtesy: release from SEC}