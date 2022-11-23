FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced its annual football awards and all-conference teams Wednesday, highlighted by Player of the Year Lindsey Scott, Jr., of UIW and Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo of Southeastern.



Conference co-champions UIW and Southeastern led the all-conference honorees with the Lions earning 14 picks (six first teamers and eight second teamers) and the Cardinals earning 13 picks (nine first teamers and four second teamers.



Northwestern State and McNeese each had eight honorees, Texas A&M-Commerce had five picks, Nicholls earned four selections, HCU notched three picks, and Lamar had one honoree.



Walter Payton Award nominee Scott’s impressive season helped push UIW to a co-conference championship, a 10-1 record, and the No. 7 national seed in the FCS playoffs. He completed 240-of-328 passes for 3,791 yards with 50 touchdown passes against only four interceptions. He became the first FCS quarterback to throw seven touchdown passes in a half on two occasions. Scott leads the nation in passing efficiency (218.1), yards per pass attempt (11.56), point responsibility (348), and point responsibility per game (31.6), and ranks second in the nation in passing touchdowns (50), total passing yards (3,791), and passing yards per game (344.6). Scott also earns first team all-Southland honors at quarterback and is the first UIW player to ever earn Southland Player of the Year laurels.



The conference’s other Walter Payton Award nominee – running back Deonta McMahon of McNeese – was named the Offensive Player of the Year. He ranks fifth nationally in total rushing yardage and yards per game, carrying the ball 191 times for 1,408 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 128.0 yards per game. He is the first McNeese Cowboy to lead the SLC in rushing since Toddrick Penland in 2008. As well as his first team all-Southland honors at running back, McMahon is the second team honoree at kickoff returner. He is the first McNeese player to win Offensive Player of the Year since Cody Stroud in 2013.



UIW’s Kelechi Anyalebechi earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, becoming the first UIW player to win the award. He also won first team all-Southland at linebacker, recording 88 total tackles (8.0 per game). The Buck Buchanan Award finalist had double-digit tackles in six games, including 15 stops in a win at Texas A&M-Commerce. He added 7.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and three pass breakups.



John Allen of Southeastern was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year, helping pave the way for a Lion offense that averaged 432.8 yards per game and claimed co-Southland championship honors. The Lions finished in the top three in the conference in both rushing and passing offense. He’s the first Lion to ever win this award.



Freshman of the Year honors went to Eli Ennis of Nicholls. The linebacker is a Jerry Rice Award nominee and led the conference in tackles for loss at 1.11 per game. He’s the first Colonel to win this award since 2004.



Wide receiver Zach Patterson of Northwestern State was named the Newcomer of the Year, and also earned second team all-conference honors. He ranked fourth in the league in receiving yards per game at 64.5. He had 83 catches for 710 yards and five touchdowns in his first season for the Demons. He’s the first NSU player to win Newcomer of the Year since 2013.



Southeastern’s Frank Scelfo was named the Southland Coach of the Year after leading the Lions to their third Southland championship with a 5-1 conference record and 8-3 overall mark. The Lions earned the league’s automatic qualification to the playoffs, where they will host a playoff game for the second straight season. This is his second time to win Coach of the Year (2019) and the third honor for Southeastern (Ron Roberts, 2013).



2022 Southland Conference Football Individual Superlative Winners



Player of the Year: Lindsey Scott, Jr., UIW

Offensive Player of the Year: Deonta McMahon, McNeese

Defensive Player of the Year: Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW

Newcomer of the Year: Zach Patterson, Northwestern State

Freshman of the Year: Eli Ennis, Nicholls

Offensive Lineman of the Year: John Allen, Southeastern

Coach of the Year: Frank Scelfo, Southeastern



2022 Southland Conference Football First Team All-Conference Offense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Lindsey Scott, Jr. UIW Gr. Zachary, La. RB Deonta McMahon 2 McNeese Sr. Frostproof, Fla. RB Julien Gums Nicholls Sr. New Orleans, La. TE/HB Travon Jones Northwestern State Fr. Miami, Fla. WR Andrew Armstrong Texas A&M-Commerce So. Dallas, Texas WR Taylor Grimes 2 UIW Sr. Godley, Texas WR Darion Chafin UIW Gr. Wichita Falls, Texas OL John Allen 2 Southeastern Jr. Jackson, Miss. OL Caleb Johnson UIW Gr. Mount Pleasant, Texas OL Evan Roussel 3 Nicholls So. Lutcher, La. OL Reid Francis UIW Sr. College Station, Texas OL Calvin Barkat McNeese Sr. Sachse, Texas PK Garrison Smith McNeese Fr. Norwalk, Ohio P Austin Dunlap Southeastern Jr. Slidell, La.



2022 Southland Conference Football First Team All-Conference Defense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Chris Whittaker UIW Gr. Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. DL Steven Parker UIW Sr. Dallas, Texas DL Celestin Haba Texas A&M-Commerce Sr. Columbia, S.C. DL Masry Mapieu McNeese Sr. York, Neb. LB Kelechi Anyalebechi 4 UIW Gr. Pearland, Texas LB Kordell Williams 2 McNeese R-Sr. Carencro, La. LB Rodney Dansby 2 HCU So. Houston, Texas DB Jack Henderson Southeastern So. Mandeville, La. DB Donte Thompson UIW Jr. Pensacola, Fla. DB Zy Alexander Southeastern So. Loreauville, La. DB Ferlando Jordan 2 Southeastern R-Sr. Atlanta, Ga, DB D’Ante Smith Texas A&M-Commerce Sr. Richardson, Texas KR Gage Larvadain 2 Southeastern So. Donaldsonville, La. PR BJ Busbee Texas A&M-Commerce Sr. Long Beach, Calif.



2022 Southland Conference Football Second Team All-Conference Offense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Zachary Clement Northwestern State So. Broussard, La. RB Marcus Cooper UIW Gr. Altair, Texas RB Carlos Washington, Jr. Southeastern Sr. Clinton, Md. TE/HB Ivan Drobocky Southeastern So. Bowling Green, Ky. WR Javon Antonio Northwestern State R-Jr. LaPlace, La. WR Gage Larvadain 2 Southeastern So. Donaldsonville, La. WR Zach Patterson Northwestern State Jr. Corinth, Miss. OL Jimeto Obigbo UIW So. Arlington, Texas OL Nash Jones 2 UIW Jr. Nacogdoches, Texas OL Dom Serapiglia III Southeastern R-So. Jefferson Hills, Pa. OL Caron Coleman McNeese Sr. St. Louis, Mo. OL Jhy Orgeron Southeastern So. Galliano, La. PK Riley Callaghan Southeastern Fr. Ashburn, Va. P Brady Buell 2 HCU Sr. Traverse City, Mich.



2022 Southland Conference Football Second Team All-Conference Defense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Perry Ganci 2 Nicholls Jr. New Orleans, La. DL Jalyx Hunt HCU Jr. DeBary, Fla. DL Jomard Valsin, Jr. 2 Northwestern State Sr. Port Arthur, Texas DL Arlen Williams Southeastern R-Jr. Boothville, La. LB Donte’ Daniels Southeastern So. Slidell, La. LB Tyler Jackson Lamar Jr. DeSoto, Texas LB Dee Walker Texas A&M-Commerce Sr. Moultrie, Ga. DB Jordan Jackson Nicholls Jr. Prairieville, La. DB PJ Herrington Northwestern State Sr. Natchez, Miss. DB William Hooper Northwestern State Sr. Montgomery, Ala. DB Kaleb Culp 2 UIW Jr. Dallas, Texas DB Tyler Barnes McNeese Sr. D’Iberville, Miss. KR Deonta McMahon McNeese Sr. Frostproof, Fla. PR PJ Herrington Northwestern State Sr. Natchez, Miss.



2 = Two-time All-Conference

3 = Three-time All-Conference

4 = Four-time All-Conference



Southland award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s head coach. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. No player may earn more than one superlative award.

{Courtesy: Southland Conference}