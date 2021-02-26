2021 Southland Indoor Track & Field Championships Commence Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2021 Southland Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships begin Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala. Sunday’s events begin at 9 a.m. with heptathlon and pentathlon events, with action continuing on Monday.

The 2021 Southland Indoor Track & Field Championships will be streamed on the Southland Digital Network. Link to video and live results can be found on the Championship Centralpage.

Sunday’s field events are scheduled to begin with the finals portion of the women’s pole vault at 1:30 p.m. and will conclude with the men’s high jump finals at 5:30 p.m. Opening-day running events begin with the women’s 5,000m finals at 12 p.m., immediately followed by the men’s 5,000m finals event at 12:30 p.m. Day one will conclude with the women’s distance medley relay (DMR) at 6:20 p.m., followed by the men’s DMR final at 6:50 p.m.

Monday’s finals action begins at 10 a.m., with the 60m hurdles portion of the heptathlon, one of three events in the multi event, which will be finalized that afternoon with the 1,000m run. In addition to the women’s high jump, men’s and women’s shot put and triple jump will serve as Monday’s lone field events. Monday’s running event finals open with the women’s 60m hurdles at 11 a.m. and conclude with the men’s 4x400m relay at 2:50 p.m.

Reigning men’s team champion Southeastern Louisiana aims for a title defense after topping the leaderboard with 99 points at the 2020 championships. The Stephen F. Austin women are on the hunt for their third consecutive team championship, and have a conference-best 10 team titles, after racking up 138.75 points to take last year’s championship.

For athletes that achieve qualifying marks, or have done so throughout the 2021 indoor season, the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships will be hosted in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Center, March 11-13.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spectators will not be permitted at the 2021 Southland Indoor Track & Field Championships.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}