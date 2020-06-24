2021 4-star OL, Garrett Dellinger, chooses LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hold that Tiger!
Ed Orgeron’s signature tweet signaled the addition of yet another big time recruit for LSU Football’s 2021 recruiting class.
The Tigers receive a commitment Wednesday from 2021 4-star OL Garrett Dellinger.
Dellinger is a 6’7, 290-pond tackle out of Michigan.
He chose to play his college ball at LSU over schools like Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.
Dellinger is currently the third-best recruit in LSU’s 2021 class, sitting right behind outside linebacker Raesjon Davis and wide receiver JoJo Earle.