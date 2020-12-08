2020 Football Prep Classic Moving to Northwestern State University

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana –Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities, and risk of cancellation, the upcoming Louisiana High School Athletic Association Football Prep Classic moves from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and will be hosted by Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

“We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships,” said Executive Director, Eddie Bonine. “We are saddened to be leaving the Superdome this year, but look forward to our return in 2021. We are certain Northwestern State University will provide a first-class experience for Louisiana student-athletes.”

Mercedes-Benz Superdome has hosted the Prep Classic since 1981.

Harry Turpin Stadium is home of the Demon football team. Northwestern State football moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details surrounding the state championships schedule of events will be released at a later date.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the LHSAA}