2020 Bayou Classic will not be played in New Orleans

During a Southern University System Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday, Athletic Director Roman Banks said that the Bayou Classic between Southern and Grambling State, will not be played in New Orleans in 2020.

Banks said there was also a possibility the game will not be played at the Superdome in 2021.

Banks mentions three possible locations for the 2020 Bayou Classic.

Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Independence Stadium in Shreveport, and A.W. Mumford Stadium on Southern’s Campus.

The 47th annual Bayou Classic is scheduled for Saturday, November 28th, 2020.

It will be the first time since 2005, that the game will not be played in New Orleans.