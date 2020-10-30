2020-21 College Football Bowl Season Schedule Announced

NEW ORLEANS - (Oct. 30, 2020) – Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation/R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl officials announced today the 20th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will kick off on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 2:30pm CST at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The game will be nationally and internationally broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Radio. This year’s game marks the 20th anniversary of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

“The 20th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will certainly look different than years past, but we are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase New Orleans and the State of Louisiana to a worldwide audience,” Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Senior Vice President/R+L Carriers Bowl Executive Director Billy Ferrante said. “On behalf of our Bowl Chairman Paul Valteau, Jr. and our entire Bowl Committee, I want to thank the leadership team at R+L Carriers, the State of Louisiana, the City of New Orleans, Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference for their continued cooperation and partnership throughout this highly unusual year. Without their commitment this year’s game would not be possible.”