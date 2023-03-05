PENSACOLA, Fla. — #19 Pensacola State held #20 Delgado to one hit in seven innings Sunday to take a 4-0 decision over the Dolphins to round out Delgado’s four-game weekend series in Pensacola, Florida.

View the game’s box score and recap here…

The first hit of the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning on a solo home run by Pensacola State’s Blaydon Plain.

Carter McCulley doubled and scored on an infield error that allowed Jackson Hiatt to reach base. John Smith’s two-run double plated two to give the Pirates the 3-0 lead through four innings. McCulley’s fifth-inning double scored Lewis, who led off with a single, for a fourth Pensacola State run.

Delgado’s first hit of the game came with Brock Slaton’s single to lead off the seventh inning. Jake Kaufmann reached on an infield error and Davis Stephens was hit by a pitch to load the bases but Delgado failed to score before Pensacola State’s 4-0 win.

Pensacola starting pitcher Javi Marrero went the distance, allowing no Delgado runs and one hit while striking out nine, facing only six above the minimum.

Delgado (14-4) will host Triton College in a doubleheader Sunday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

{Courtesy: release from Delgado Athletics}