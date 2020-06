UNO Pitcher Eric Orze’s path to becoming the New York Mets fifth round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft is unlike any other.

A 22-year-old who has overcome cancer, twice.

Orze was unable to play part of the 2018 season and all of 2019, battling testicular cancer and skin cancer.

In 2020, Orze went 3-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 29 Strikeouts in 19.2 innings pitched.

He says his emotions were hard to process, when he received the phone call of a lifetime.

