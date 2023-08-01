JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Boosters improved to 2-0 in the AAABA National Tournament with Tuesday’s 9-1 win over Cleveland.



Walker Bazile and Cade Pregeant reached on walks in the third inning before both runners scored on a double by Giovanni Licciardi to give the Boosters a 2-0 lead. A leadoff walk and an RBI single by Cleveland cut the lead to a run through four complete innings. In the fifth, Cade Pregeant reached on an infield error to lead off the inning, stole second and scored on a triple by Jhonnatan Ferrebus.



New Orleans sent nine batters to the plate in the seventh to plate an additional five runs starting by a bases loaded walk by Cameron Senior and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Cook. Jake Kaufmann doubled to score Ferrebus, who reached as a hit batter and Josh Eames doubled to score Senior and Kaufmann to expand New Orleans’ lead to seven runs. Ferrebus reached on a triple in the ninth and scored on a wild pitch for the game’s final run before the Boosters closed the 9-1 win to improve to 2-0 in pool play.



Tyler Velino picked up the win, pitching six complete and allowing one run on four hits and striking out five. Ira Austin pitched the seventh and Grant Goodbee closed the final two innings to complete the win.



New Orleans will continue pool play Wednesday, facing Johnstown-Martella’s at noon EST at Point Stadium. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals Thursday. Games will be live streamed on facebook.com/neworleansboosters and updates on Twitter @nolaboosters.



The New Orleans franchise is defending its 2022 AAABA Title, the franchise’s third straight AAABA crown and eighteenth overall title. This summer marks the 77th anniversary of New Orleans’ first AAABA tournament appearance in 1946.

