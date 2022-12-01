NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints list 15 players on their Thursday injury report ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup with Tampa Bay.

Safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (illness), cornerback Bradley Roby (concussion), defensive tackle Kentavious Street (illness), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), wide receiver Kevin White (illness), and safety P.J. Williams (knee) did not practice today.

Linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (back), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), running back Mark Ingram (foot), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), and offensive lineman Josh Andrews (ankle) were all limited at practice Thursday.

The New Orleans Saints currently sit at 4-8 and at the bottom of the NFC South standings.

The Bucs are currently first with a 5-6 record.

The Saints will play the Tampa Bay Bucs Monday night at 7:15 p.m.