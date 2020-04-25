Breaking News
14 LSU Tigers selected in 2020 NFL Draft sets SEC Record, ties draft record

Sports
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The National Champion LSU Tigers continue to make history.

When long snapper Blake Ferguson was drafted by the Miami Dolphins at no. 185 in the 6th round, he became the 13th Tiger selected, breaking Alabama’s mark of 12 players in 2018.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan followed in the seventh round, drafted by the Seahawks at no. 251 overall.

14 Tigers drafted, ties Ohio State’s 2004 record for most players taken in a draft from one school.

The complete list of LSU draftees include:

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 overall – Heisman Trophy-winning QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals.

No. 20 overall – LB K’Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 22 overall – WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

No. 28 overall – LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

No. 32 overall – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs. First running back to be selected.

SECOND ROUND

No. 44 overall – S Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns

No. 61 overall – CB Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans

THIRD ROUND

No. 69 overall – OG Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks

No. 83 overall – C Lloyd Cushenberry, Denver Broncos

No. 97 overall – LB Jacob Phillips, Cleveland Browns

FOURTH ROUND

No. 108 overall – OL Saahdiq Charles, Washington Redskins

No. 131 overall – DL Rashard Lawrence, Arizona Cardinals

SIXTH ROUND

No. 185 overall – LS Blake Ferguson, Miami Dolphins

SEVENTH ROUND

No. 251 overall – TE Stephen Sullivan, Seattle Seahawks

