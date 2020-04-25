14 LSU Tigers selected in 2020 NFL Draft sets SEC Record, ties draft record

The National Champion LSU Tigers continue to make history.
When long snapper Blake Ferguson was drafted by the Miami Dolphins at no. 185 in the 6th round, he became the 13th Tiger selected, breaking Alabama’s mark of 12 players in 2018.
Tight end Stephen Sullivan followed in the seventh round, drafted by the Seahawks at no. 251 overall.
14 Tigers drafted, ties Ohio State’s 2004 record for most players taken in a draft from one school.
The complete list of LSU draftees include:
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 overall – Heisman Trophy-winning QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals.
No. 20 overall – LB K’Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 22 overall – WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
No. 28 overall – LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
No. 32 overall – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs. First running back to be selected.
SECOND ROUND
No. 44 overall – S Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns
No. 61 overall – CB Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans
THIRD ROUND
No. 69 overall – OG Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks
No. 83 overall – C Lloyd Cushenberry, Denver Broncos
No. 97 overall – LB Jacob Phillips, Cleveland Browns
FOURTH ROUND
No. 108 overall – OL Saahdiq Charles, Washington Redskins
No. 131 overall – DL Rashard Lawrence, Arizona Cardinals
SIXTH ROUND
No. 185 overall – LS Blake Ferguson, Miami Dolphins
SEVENTH ROUND
No. 251 overall – TE Stephen Sullivan, Seattle Seahawks