14 LSU Tigers selected in 2020 NFL Draft sets SEC Record, ties draft record

Courtesy - tulanegreenwave.com

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University defensive back Thakarius Keyes was selected as the 23rd pick in the seventh round (237 overall) by the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.

With his selection, Keyes becomes the 144th Tulane player chosen in the NFL Draft in program history.

Keyes becomes the second Tulane player to be selected in this year's draft. Earlier today, teammate Darnell Mooney was taken by the Chicago Bears with the 28th pick in the fifth round (173rd overall). The Green Wave have now had two players selected in the NFL Draft for the second time in the last three years.

Keyes also becomes the fifth Green Wave defensive back to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2015. Keyes' selection also marks the third straight year in which Tulane has had a defensive back selected (Parry Nickerson - 2018 and Donnie Lewis Jr. - 2019)

The Laurel, Mississippi, native closed out his collegiate career on a high note, as he earned Honorable Mention recognition from the American Athletic Conference.