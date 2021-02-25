125 not enough, Pels fall at Milwaukee

It was entertaining hoops, but Milwaukee had the most fun, in the end.
The Bucks came up with a key defensive stop late, in a game marked by little on the defensive end, to post a 129-125 win over the Pelicans Thursday night in Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points, and 10 rebounds for the victors.
Zion Williamson, named this week to his first All-Star team, had 34 points for New Orleans on 15 of 26 shooting from the field.
He also posted 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Brandon Ingram scored 23 for New Orleans. Lonzo Ball had 20 points, including 6 three pointers.
New Orleans fell to 14-18, falling on the second night of a back to back.
Wednesday night, New Orleans won at home against the Detroit Pistons.