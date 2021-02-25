125 not enough, Pels fall at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 25: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is fouled by Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on February 25, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It was entertaining hoops, but Milwaukee had the most fun, in the end.

The Bucks came up with a key defensive stop late, in a game marked by little on the defensive end, to post a 129-125 win over the Pelicans Thursday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points, and 10 rebounds for the victors.

Zion Williamson, named this week to his first All-Star team, had 34 points for New Orleans on 15 of 26 shooting from the field.

He also posted 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Brandon Ingram scored 23 for New Orleans. Lonzo Ball had 20 points, including 6 three pointers.

New Orleans fell to 14-18, falling on the second night of a back to back.

Wednesday night, New Orleans won at home against the Detroit Pistons.