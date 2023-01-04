NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints begin preps for their season finale against the Carolina Panthers with 11 players listed on the Wednesday injury report.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring), tackle James Hurst (foot), tight end Juwan Johnson (quadricep), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip/rest), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) did not practice on Wednesday.

Safety Justin Evans (shoulder), linebacker Chase Hansen (knee), Taysom Hill (back), and linebacker Ty Summers (oblique) were limited at practice.

The New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers Sunday at noon.

Here is the full Wednesday injury report: