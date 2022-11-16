NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints list ten players that did not practice on Wednesday ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Josh Andrews (illness), Marcus Davenport (calf), J.T. Gray (hamstring), James Hurt (concussion), Mark Ingram (knee), Cam Jordan (eye), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Andrus Peat (triceps), Ryan Ramczyk (illness), and Pete Werner (ankle) were the players that did not take part in practice.

Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marcus Maye (abdomen), and Malcolm Roach (ankle) were limited at practice.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for noon.